police station gherao in sambalpur

Locals Gherao Police Sation Over 7-year-Old Child’s Death In Road Accident In Sambalpur

By WCE 6

Sambalpur: Tension ran high at Asapali area after locals stage road blockade and gherao of Town Police Station following the death of a child in a road mishap on Saturday morning in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, a 7-year-old child identified as Sahil was run over by a speeding car while he was crossing the road.

Some people were present at the spot immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The driver tried to flee from the spot after the accident but the locals detained him and informed the police.

Later, the family members of Sahil and locals gathered outside the Town Police Station demanding justice for the child. The locals alleged that the police officials were not taking any action against the accused.

The locals who were protesting demanded compensation and strict action against the accused.

A complaint has been registered at Town Police Station in this regard. Both the vehicle and the driver has been seized by the police.

You might also like
State

Spurious Spices Manufacturing Unit Busted In Odisha’s Cuttack

State

Fake Currency Note Factory Busted In Odisha, 3 Arrested

State

IAF Recruitment Rally 2020: Airmen Start Application Process For Airmen Group X And Y…

State

Woman & Son Attempts Self Immolation Infront Of Odisha Assembly

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.