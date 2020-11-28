Sambalpur: Tension ran high at Asapali area after locals stage road blockade and gherao of Town Police Station following the death of a child in a road mishap on Saturday morning in Sambalpur district of Odisha.

As per reports, a 7-year-old child identified as Sahil was run over by a speeding car while he was crossing the road.

Some people were present at the spot immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The driver tried to flee from the spot after the accident but the locals detained him and informed the police.

Later, the family members of Sahil and locals gathered outside the Town Police Station demanding justice for the child. The locals alleged that the police officials were not taking any action against the accused.

The locals who were protesting demanded compensation and strict action against the accused.

A complaint has been registered at Town Police Station in this regard. Both the vehicle and the driver has been seized by the police.