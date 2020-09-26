Locals Flout Covid-19 Norms To Watch Cock-fight In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Jaleswar: Locals have openly flouted Covid-19 norms for watching cockfight in Balasore district of Odisha on Friday.

Hundreds of people violated covid-19 guidelines under Baliapal police limits of this district.

According to sources, people gathered in large numbers in Mandhata haat area in order to watch cock-fight. The people were seen without any masks and were hardly following social distancing among them.

The occurrence of such an incident during this pandemic situation of covid-19 remains questionable.

However, the local administration and well as the police are yet to comment on this issue.

Till date Balasore district has recorded 7128 cases of covid-19 along with 21 deaths.

