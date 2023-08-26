Locals beat up cattle smugglers in Balasore, over 150 cattle rescued

Balasore: The locals of the Jaleshwar area caught some cattle smugglers while they were trying to transport over 150 cattle from Odisha to West Bengal in pick-up vans late Friday might.

According to report, the smugglers were smuggling more than 150 cattle in 5 vehicles from the Bhadrak area. The locals stopped the speeding vehicles near the Ambaliatha chhak of National Highway No. 60 under Jaleshwar police station.

Then a shuffle ensued between the locals and the smugglers. Following which the locals beat up the smugglers and rescued over 150 cattle that were being carried in an inhuman way in 5 vehicles.

Failing to face the wrath of the locals, the smugglers and the drivers of the vehicles fled from the scene.

On being informed, the Jaleshwar police reached the spot and seized the pick up vans and the cattle.