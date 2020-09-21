Locals approach SDPO for justice in group clash incident in Jajpur district

Jajpur: A group of residents of Dalit Sahi at Rudrapur village under Binjharpur police limits in Jajpur district met the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) demanding justice for them in a group clash incident.

The locals appraised the SDPO over the issue saying that Binjharpur police is showing partiality to their opponents.

According to reports, as many as 10 persons belonging to the Dalit Sahi were injured after they were attacked by their opponents due to some unknown reasons some days ago.

The injured persons filed complaints at the Binjharpur police station over the matter. However, as police did not take any action against the attackers even four days have passed after filing the complaints, the victims approached the SDPO seeking justice for them.

The SDPO, meanwhile, said to have given assurance to take stern action against the accused persons.