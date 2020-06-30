Local cases continue to rise in Bhubaneswar as 5 locals among 6 test positive for Covid19 today

Local cases continue to rise in Bhubaneswar as 5 locals among 6 test positive for Covid19 today

Bhubaneswar: The number of local contact cases under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction continues to rise with a fresh report of five positive cases.

According to BMC, as many as six people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24-hours. Out of the six cases, five cases are turned out to be local contact cases.

Here are the details:

Local cases: 3 cases: 15-year-old male, 60-year-old female and 15-year-old male of Siripur, Laxmibazar Basti linked with an earlier positive case.

1 case: 13-year-old male of Bomikhal, Canal road linked with an earlier positive case.

1 Case: 32-year-old male of Chandrasekharpur, BDA Colony

Home quarantine case: (1 Case) a 56-year-old male Railway Staff with a travel history of Delhi.

The city civic body also informed that 11 patients have been cured of the deadly virus.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the local cases has been rising under the jurisdiction of BMC for the last couple of days.

As many as 25 positive cases of COVID19 were detected yesterday which included 23 local contact cases.