Loan fraudsters gang busted in Cuttack, 3 held

Cuttack: The Odisha police on Saturday have arrested three persons for allegedly harassing borrowers over repayment and allegedly availing loans on fake documents from Corporation Bank, informs CuttacK DCP Prateek Singh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Satya Shankar Satpathy , Khetra Mohan Tripathy and Rajkishore Swain. They have been arrested by Lalbagh police.

Sources say, Satya Shankar along with two others had availed 68 lakh loan from the Corporation Bank ,Cuttack branch. They submitted forged land records as collateral security. A complaint was registered with Lalbagh police on August 6 in this connection.

The Lalbagh police also seized fake stamps, papers and documents.