Loan against fake gold in Balasore of Odisha, 7 accused arrested

Balasore: In the case of loan in exchange of fake gold in Balasore district of Odisha, the police has arrested seven accused persons on Saturday.

The Manager of the Central Bank of India had got allegations in this regard and had filled a written complaint to the Balasore Town Police.

It is alleged that the goldsmith attached to the Central Bank of India was a fraud and was the main mastermind behind the act. He has been identified as Padmolochan Rana.

The goldsmith has allegedly arranged for as many as 14 customers so that he could get the loan money against fake gold.

The amount of as much as Rs. 69,68,507 rupees had been swindled from the bank. The Balasore City DCP informed about this development.

Detailed reports awaited.