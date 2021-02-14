Bhubaneswar: Love is not just saying ‘I Love You’. It’s all about care and attention to your partner. Real love is not only based on candlelight dinners and expensive gifts. It is care and sacrifice for a partner, no matter how painful the choices might be.

In today’s time, love is conditional. People want something in return for love. Only a few people have the guts to stand by their love despite odds in life.

Meet Lizarani Sahu of Damodarpur village in Nayagarh district of Odisha who has proved that her love is pure and unconditional by marrying, Purushottam Behera, a differently-abled man, whom she started loving after meeting him in a hospital.

The disability of Behera did not stop Liza from falling in love with him and ultimately holding his hand for life.

According to sources, Behera became disabled while he was just eight years old. However, his disability could not deter his quest for education. He is a good student and has passed his graduation with very good marks.

Three years back, Behera was admitted to AIIMS hospital due to some health complications. As if destiny had planned something for him, Liza was also admitted to the same ward and was undergoing treatment.

The two got to know each other during their treatment and became thick friends. They exchanged their mobile numbers and continued their talks even after getting discharged from the hospital.

Slowly their friendship blossomed into love and Liza herself proposed to marry Purusottam. However, Behera did not want Liza to suffer for him with his disability and at first, denied the offer. Yet, as Liza insisted to marry the love of her life, Purusottam happily accepted the nuptial proposal.

The two then informed their parents who were more than happy for them. Finally, they married and now are living a happy life.

It has been two years since their marriage now, they are giving serious couple goals with their pure love for each other.

Although they are facing various financial and other problems, they are happy with each other. Liza is also taking proper care of her in-laws who are more than happy to have her as their daughter-in-law.

On this Valentine’s Day, let everyone’s love be as pure and unconditional as Purusottam and Liza’s relationship.