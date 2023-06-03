Live Updates of Coromandel Express accident: Death toll rises to 233, Over 900 injured
Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the Coromandel Express train accident has rised to 233 and leaving over 900 injured, informed Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.
Yesterday at around 7 pm, Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha on Friday evening. The express train derailed after collided with a goods train.
The severely injured persons have been admitted to the Balasore district headquarters Hospital, SCB Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.
- Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot in Balasore where three trains collided yesterday claiming the lives of 233 people and injuring around 900.
- Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where search and rescue operation is underway
- It’s a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided, informed Railway Minister.
- A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about the accident: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin declares one-day state mourning following the Balasore Train Accident in Odisha.
- Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reaches Balasore and takes stock of rescue operation at the accident site.