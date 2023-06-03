Live Updates of Coromandel Express accident: Death toll rises to 233, Over 900 injured

Bhubaneswar: The death toll in the Coromandel Express train accident has rised to 233 and leaving over 900 injured, informed Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena.

Yesterday at around 7 pm, Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga Station in Balasore of Odisha on Friday evening. The express train derailed after collided with a goods train.

The severely injured persons have been admitted to the Balasore district headquarters Hospital, SCB Hospital in Cuttack for treatment.