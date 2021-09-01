Live pangolin rescued in Kandhamal district of Odisha: Watch

Baliguda: The Forest Department in Baliguda Forest Division rescued a live pangolin on Wednesday. Four illegal trades were arrested in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bhimsen Badaset of Parigad village under Kotgarh Police Station, Sitanshu Mukhi of Tikabali, Mahadev Beherdalai of Mahasingha village and Sukadev Digal of Jangugan.

As per reports, as per the directive of Baliguda Forest Division DFO Biswaraj Panda a ten member team of the Baliguda Forest Division nabbed the culprits posing as customers when they were striking a deal in Midiakia village under Baliguda Forest range.

The living rescued pangolin is said to be 105 cm long and weighted 10 kg, intimated the DFO.