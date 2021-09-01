Live pangolin rescued in Kandhamal district of Odisha: Watch

By WCE 5
Live pangolin rescued in Kandhamal Odisha

Baliguda: The Forest Department in Baliguda Forest Division rescued a live pangolin on Wednesday. Four illegal trades were arrested in this connection.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bhimsen Badaset of Parigad village under Kotgarh Police Station, Sitanshu Mukhi of Tikabali, Mahadev Beherdalai of Mahasingha village and Sukadev Digal of Jangugan.

Related News

Railway Board chairman asked to work on development of Rail…

Tiger fear grips Kandhamal village after headless carcass of…

MP Dr Achyuta Samanta provides Sweet potato processing…

Kandhamal: Jalespeta Ashram Swamiji Jivan Muktananda Puri…

As per reports, as per the directive of Baliguda Forest Division DFO Biswaraj Panda a ten member team of the Baliguda Forest Division nabbed the culprits posing as customers when they were striking a deal in Midiakia village under Baliguda Forest range.

The living rescued pangolin is said to be 105 cm long and weighted 10 kg, intimated the DFO.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.