Bhubaneswar: After Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar city has also been included to the list of COVID 19 red zones. However, during the third phase of nationwide lockdown which started from Monday, there are some relaxations even in red zones. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter and issued a list of allowed and prohibited activities for Bhubaneswar.

In view of the extended period of lock down some relaxations have been allowed. In the red zone Bhubaneswar movement of individuals and vehicles for permitted activities only. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the driver. For two-wheelers pillion rider is not allowed. Transport aggregators like OLA, UBER permitted by Commerce and Transport department for transport of medical personnel to and from hospitals.

Private offices can operate with up to 33 percent staff strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home.

Here is the list of prohibited and allowed activities issued by BMC: