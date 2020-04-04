Foreign Liquor Worth Rs 12 Lakh Seized, In Odisha’s Khurda, Amid Covid-19 Shut Down

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: Jankia Police in Khurdha district of Odisha,  has arrested 4 people for illegal transportation of liquor during lock down.

1078 ltrs of foreign liquor, the cost of which will be approximately Rs. 12 lakh was seized.

The 2 Mahindra Pickup vans being used for the transport were also seized.

Related News

Odisha’s Kandhamal To Get 150 Bedded Exclusive…

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Appeals, “Those Who Had…

Shocking ! 15 COVID 19 Positive cases confirmed today in…

COVID-19 Hospital becomes operational in Odisha’s…

This is the third such major IMFL ( Indian Made Foreign Liquor) seize in 3 days. The first being in Cuttack district, second in Sundergarh and the third in Khurda.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Kandhamal To Get 150 Bedded Exclusive Covid-19 Hospital, MOU Signed

State

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Appeals, “Those Who Had Attended Tabligi Jamaat In…

State

Shocking ! 15 COVID 19 Positive cases confirmed today in Odisha

State

COVID-19 Hospital becomes operational in Odisha’s Rourkela

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.