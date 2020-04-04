Foreign Liquor Worth Rs 12 Lakh Seized, In Odisha’s Khurda, Amid Covid-19 Shut Down
Bhubaneswar: Jankia Police in Khurdha district of Odisha, has arrested 4 people for illegal transportation of liquor during lock down.
1078 ltrs of foreign liquor, the cost of which will be approximately Rs. 12 lakh was seized.
The 2 Mahindra Pickup vans being used for the transport were also seized.
This is the third such major IMFL ( Indian Made Foreign Liquor) seize in 3 days. The first being in Cuttack district, second in Sundergarh and the third in Khurda.
