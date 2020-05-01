Bhubaneswar: While nationwide lockdown extended for another two weeks, this time there is some relaxation for districts designated as green and orange zones.

The third phase lock down to commence from May 4 after end of the 2nd phase nationwide lock down on May 3.

As per the MHA guideline issued that is to be followed during the third phase of the nationwide lock down, Liquor shops and beetle shops will be allowed to open in green zones. Of course customers will have to follow social distancing norms during purchasing in these shops. They will have to keep minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other. They will have to abide with the social distancing norms.

Besides, it will also be seen that not more than 5 persons be present at one time at any of these shop.

In the the zonal classification which has been prepared by the Health Ministry, 21 districts of Odisha have been declared as green zones.