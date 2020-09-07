Representational Image

Liquor Shop Timings Extended In Odisha, Check Details Here

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: All liquor shops and counters shall remain open for extended hours i.e. from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm in Odisha. The government has however restricted the timings in containment zones.

This rule shall be applicable from tomorrow. All kinds of liquor namely FMFL, IMFL, Wine, Beer and RTD can be sold in the counters.

Related News

3 Critical As Ambulance Meets With An Accident In…

Former MP Narendra Swain passes away

Mao-prone area of Malkangiri district gets Mobile…

Anubhav-Barsha Divorce Row: Hearing Shifted To October 12 By…

This step is expected to help avoid overcrowding. The information was given through a  circular issued by the government of Odisha Excise Department today.

Face masks are compulsory for both the consumers and the shopkeepers. Proper barricading shall be done in front of the shops to effectively manage the crowd.

The ON shops have to sell the liquor at the printed price, it will however include the COVID tax imposed by the government of Odisha.

You might also like
State

3 Critical As Ambulance Meets With An Accident In Odisha’s Kendrapara

Nation

‘Think about our future’, 12-year-old climate activist writes to PM…

State

Former MP Narendra Swain passes away

State

Mao-prone area of Malkangiri district gets Mobile connectivity, over 30K people to be…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7