Bhubaneswar: All liquor shops and counters shall remain open for extended hours i.e. from 10:30 am to 10:30 pm in Odisha. The government has however restricted the timings in containment zones.

This rule shall be applicable from tomorrow. All kinds of liquor namely FMFL, IMFL, Wine, Beer and RTD can be sold in the counters.

This step is expected to help avoid overcrowding. The information was given through a circular issued by the government of Odisha Excise Department today.

Face masks are compulsory for both the consumers and the shopkeepers. Proper barricading shall be done in front of the shops to effectively manage the crowd.

The ON shops have to sell the liquor at the printed price, it will however include the COVID tax imposed by the government of Odisha.