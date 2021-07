Boudh: A liquor shop at Manmunda in Boudh district caught fire and all the liquor stock in the shop was completely damaged in the mishap on Saturday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning. Intially smoke started coming out of the shop and later the fire spread quickly across the store. Properties worth lakhs have been damaged in the fire mishap.

On being informed Fire tenders reached the shop and tried to douse the blaze. Official suspect that a short circuit might have caused the mishap.