Khordha: An employee of a liquor shop was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants here in Odisha on Tuesday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Aju Barik, a resident of Uprasahi under Khordha town police limits in the district headquarter town here. He works as a salesman of a liquorshop, located alongside NH-16 near the town.

According to reports, a group of four to five miscreants reached the spot in a car and called Barik out of the shop. Later they stabbed him multiple times before fleeing from the crime scene.

Locals rescued Barik in a critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

“Preliminary investigation revealed past enmity might be the reason behind the murder. Investigation is on,” police said.