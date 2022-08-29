liquor shop burnt odisha

Liquor Shop Burnt Down In Balasore Of Odisha, 6 Detained

By Sudeshna Panda 5 0

Soro: Miscreants have allegedly burnt down the liquor shop and the four-wheeler of the Government liquor shop owner in Balasore of Odisha.

The incident took place in Mauchana village under Khantapada police limits of Soro block.

According to reports, the police has detained six miscreants who were allegedly involved in the violence.

The residents of the village had earlier  staged a protest when the government had planned to open a liquor shop.

The shop owner however filed a suit in the court of law to allow him to open a shop. The court had decided the case in favour of the owner.

This had created resentment among villagers, following which the miscreants torched the shop and the owner’s car.

You might also like
State

WATCH: DRDO Conducts Trials Of Pinaka Rockets In Odisha

State

Petrol and diesel rates remain constant for second day in Bhubaneswar

State

3 injured as speeding car overturns in Ganjam

State

Woman SI Suicide Case: G.Udayagari IIC Transferred

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.