Liquor Shop Burnt Down In Balasore Of Odisha, 6 Detained

Soro: Miscreants have allegedly burnt down the liquor shop and the four-wheeler of the Government liquor shop owner in Balasore of Odisha.

The incident took place in Mauchana village under Khantapada police limits of Soro block.

According to reports, the police has detained six miscreants who were allegedly involved in the violence.

The residents of the village had earlier staged a protest when the government had planned to open a liquor shop.

The shop owner however filed a suit in the court of law to allow him to open a shop. The court had decided the case in favour of the owner.

This had created resentment among villagers, following which the miscreants torched the shop and the owner’s car.