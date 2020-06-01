Bhubaneswar: A dedicated website was launched for home delivery of liquor in Odisha. It is to be noted that Government has allowed Home Delivery of Liquor to the existing ‘ON’ and ‘OFF’ Excise licensees in the state.

As per the Govt decision, Home Delivery can be taken up by retailers directly and also through agencies like food aggregators, standard technology platforms etc.

As on 31st May, 1351 retailers are participating in home delivery of liquor across the state. Adding to that Zomato, Swiggy, Hip Bar and Dunia online pvt. Ltd. have been granted NOC to operate in the state.

The portal can be accessed at www.osbc.co.in where the link is available for visiting the login page. The first time visitors need to register themselves for accessing the portal. The portal is mobile compatible.

The portal provides list of all the retailers within the district at one location and also the list of all the brands with MRPs available with the retailers.