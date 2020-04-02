Niali: There seems to have been a flood of liquor in Niali block of Cuttack district. The coronavirus lock down seems to have fallen in deaf ears.

People are indulging in alcohol like earlier times. Nothing seems to have changed. The constant appeal of the administration of not stepping out of homes or for maintaining social distancing seems to have been ignored by the residents.

It is noteworthy that the State government had sealed off all the liquor shops due to the lock down for coronavirus.

The administration is completely clueless from where so many bottles of liquor were procured. Investigations are on.