Lioness Supriya dies at 26 in Nandankanan Zoo of Bhubaneswar

Lioness Supriya dies at 26 in Nandankanan Zoo of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Lioness Supriya died at the Nandankanan Zoo today morning after geriatric issues, informed the Zoo officials.

According to officials, the lioness Supriya was born in 1994, was quite unwell for the last few days and she breathed her last at around 9 am.

In 2012, the lioness had slipped out of an enclosure in the Nandankanan Zoo, triggering panic among visitors and locals.

Now there are 14 lions and lionesses including two African Lionesses, eight Asiatic Lions and four Asiatic Lionesses.

Earlier, on August 28, a yellow Anaconda had died in the Nandankanan zoo.