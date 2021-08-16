Lion Bus Safari resumes in Nandankanan Zoological Park from today

Bhubaneswar: The lion bus safari services in Nandankanan Zoological Park in the capital city of Odisha resumed from today after one and half years, informed Deputy Director Dr Sanjeet Kumar. The safari bus service was halted since March 15, 2020.

Reportedly, the tourists can get their respective tickets for the Safari Bus service at the new built bus stand near gate no 9 of Nandankanan Zoo.

In the first phase two buses of 34 seats each will be operated for the tourists, added reports.

A ticket price of Rs 60 will be charged per visitor in order to avail the Safari Bus service.

It is to be noted that the Nandankanan Zoo had reopened for the visitors on August 7 which was closed since last three months due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in Odisha. The premises of the whole zoo was sanitized thoroughly in view of the safety of visitors.

People over the age of 75 and kids below 10 years of age will not be allowed into the zoo. The visitors suffering from symptoms like cough, cold and fever will also be not allowed.

The visitors are advised to carry their own food into the zoo during their visit.