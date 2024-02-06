Linking of T1 and T2 buildings of Bhubaneswar Airport for passenger convenience

Bhubaneswar: The inauguration of Link Building will enable the passengers travelling in T-2 (nt Terminal) to make use of Passenger Boarding Bridge (P facility available in T-1 (Domestic Terminal)for seamless interconnection. It shall provide international passengers the access to Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) installed at Domestic terminal, thus fulfilling the necessity of the same raised by international Airline carriers The Link Building shall also support the capacity enhancement of the existing International Terminal (T-2) from 285 to 384 passengers in peak hours.

The New Link Building of 3360 sqm area will act as a connection between T2 & T1. The Ground floor (2160 sqm) has an Arrival hall which is equipped with 2 nos. of arrival belts with all passenger facilities including Customs facility. The first floor (1200 sqm.) of the building is connected to T1 through an airside corridor and houses 12 nos. of Immigration Counters.

The New Link Building seamlessly integrates into the design of existing T-1. Some of the key sustainable features include an insulated roofing system for thermal insulation and energy efficiency. LED lighting for vibrant and eco-friendly illumination, and glazing that minimizes heat transfer to maintain a comfortable temperature round the clock.

The works of construction of Link Building along with construction of 2 nos. rotundas for installation of PBB at T-1 have been completed at a cost of Rs 87.21 cr.

Auguring passenger convenience, the New Link Building constructed between Terminat T2 and T2 for integrated operations at Biju Patnaik International (BP) Airport, Bhubaneswar will be inaugurated by V.X. Singh Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation on 06.02.2024, through Video Conferencing.

The ceremony will be attended by Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of Public Enterprises; Science and Technology. Govt of Odisha and Set Tuk Sab Minister of Commerce. Transport and Water resources Govt of Odisha and Aparajita Sarangi MP (LS).