Employees are mostly unaware of the Provident fund, as it is not used on the lines of a bank like Rosemarga. However, everyone knows that their PF is being deposited in their account. But many times the rules of EPF change which most people are unaware of. In such a situation, when time passes, people have to face many problems in the case of EPF. In such a situation, let us tell you that now it has been made mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with the EPF account. This decision has been taken keeping in mind the interests of the account holders.

To link your Aadhaar number to your PF account, you must first go to the EPFO ​​website www.epfindia.gov.in. After this you have to click on Online Services >> e-KYC Portal >> link UAN aadhar. After this, you have to submit your UAN number and register mobile number in UAN account.

In the next step, an OTP will be sent to your phone number. Submit this OTP in the section of the website. After this, you have to submit your Aadhaar number. After this, you will have to click on Proceed to OTP verification. To verify your Aadhaar details, you will have to generate OTP on your Aadhaar linked mobile number or mail. After verification, your Aadhaar number will be linked to your EPF account.

(Source: jansatta.com)