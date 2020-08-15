You might also like
State

KISS Foundation Helps Minor Boy Begging To Look After His Family

State

72 Kg of Ganja seized from fuel tanker in Odisha, One held

Nation

India Reports 65K Covid cases in 24 hours, 41 died every hour; Death toll crosses 49K

State

With highest single-day spike of 2496 cases, Odisha’s Covid-19 tally reaches 57126

