Do you take advantage of LPG subsidy or any other subsidy from the government? If yes, then you can take the benefit of government subsidy directly in your post office savings account. Just for this post office saving account has to be linked with Aadhaar. The postal department has issued a circular in this regard. According to the circular, people can avail the benefit of direct benefit transfer that is DBT in their post office savings account.

For this, a column linking Aadhaar is included. This column will appear in the account opening application/purchase of certificate form. This decision has been taken in view of the interests of the depositors. However, if your account is not linked to Aadhaar yet, then there is no need to worry. You can easily link your account to Aadhaar.

How to apply offline

An application form has been issued for existing post office savings account holders. These have been issued under the name ‘Application for Linking / Seeding’ and ‘Receiving DBT Benefits into POSB Account’. Through this, account holders can add their savings account from their base. At the same time, account holders can submit their Aadhaar details to the respective post office branch for providing offline links.

Let us know that in April, the government issued a common application form to invest in Public Provident Fund, National Savings Certificate and other small savings schemes. The latest circular of the postal department has come after this step.

It is not necessary to link bank account with Aadhaar

According to the decision given by the Supreme Court regarding Aadhaar, it is not necessary to link your bank account with Aadhaar number. But to take advantage of government subsidies like pension, LPG subsidy etc. it is necessary to provide Aadhaar number in your bank account. According to the postal department circular, now the savings account holder of the post office will also need to give the details of their account to the concerned government authority to avail the government subsidy.