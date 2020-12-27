Lingaraj Temple Reopens After 9 Months In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj Temple in Odisha’s  Capital city reopens after 9 months due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The family members of the servitors will  be allowed to have darshan of the deity till December 31, while the general darshan will be allowed from January 6, 2021.

Yesterday, the fire services carried out sanitisation drive. The temple will remain closed for everyone on January 1 and January 2, 2021 in view of overcrowding.

The residents of Bhubaneswar can have the darshan of the diety from January 3. The temple will be open to public from January 6.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for the reopening of the Lingaraj temple.

All the devotees will have to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. They have to produce Covid-19 negative report before entering into the temple.

A maximum of 500 nos. of devotees will be allowed inside the temple.

Thermal screening centre and antigen test centre near the temple will be made functional in two batches from 7.00 A.M to 10.00 P.M.

All the devotees will have to wear mask appropriately and hand washing/hand sanitizer facility for the devotees will be provided by the temple at entry and exit points.

