Bhubaneswar: The famous Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar has been opened for general public from today. The the temple has been reopened after 9 months following the Covid pandemic.

The family members of the servitors were allowed to have darshan of the deity from December 28 to December 31.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued guidelines for the reopening of the Lingaraj temple.

All the devotees will have to strictly follow Covid-19 protocols. They have to produce Covid-19 negative report before entering into the temple.

A maximum of 500 nos. of devotees will be allowed inside the temple.

Thermal screening centre and antigen test centre near the temple will be made functional in two batches from 7.00 A.M to 10.00 P.M.

All the devotees will have to wear mask appropriately and hand washing/hand sanitizer facility for the devotees will be provided by the temple at entry and exit points.

A huge crowd of devotees assembled from outside the state to catch a glimpse of Lord Lingaraj Today.