Lineman electrocuted to death in Sundergarh of Odisha

Sundergarh: In a tragic incident a lineman was killed due to electrocution when he was working in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in Rampur village under Talasara Police Station limits.

The deceased lineman has been identified as Niranjan Bag.

As per reports, Niranjan was working with 11 KV electric wire today. Although the electric supply to the point in which he was working had been cut off, somebody re-started supply of the electricity. Accordingly, the lineman was killed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

