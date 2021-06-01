Lightning, Thunderstorm And Rainfall Warning For 10 Districts In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rain likely to continue over some parts of ten districts in Odisha on Tuesday.

The regional office of MeT Department situated here in Bhubaneswar said that light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of:

Kandhamal, Boudh, Sonepur, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi and Nabrangpur within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

