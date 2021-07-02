Lightning, Thunderstorm and light to moderate rain likely to occur over these districts of Odisha, check details

rain in odisha
Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre here on Friday predicted that lightning to moderate thunderstorm and light to moderate rain likely to occur over 17 districts of Odisha.

Light to Moderate Thunderstorm with Lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to occur over some parts of the districts Nabrangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Kalahandi, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and likely to continue over some parts of the districts of Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Khordha(including Bhubaneswar city), Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Ganjam and Gajapati within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

