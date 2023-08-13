Lightning strikes kill two in Jajpur

Jajpur: At least two persons were killed due to lightning strikes in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Sunday. The reports of death due to the lightning strikes were reportedly from two separated places of the district.

The deceased were identified as Balaram Sahu of Mata Baj village and Angada Mohanty of Singadia. A pall of glooms descended on the villages due to the unnatural deaths of Sahu and Mohanty.

Likewise, one man died while another was critically injured due to lightning strike in Pattamundai block of Kendrapara district.

The deceased was identified as Prafula Sethi, while the injured was identified as Dambrudhar Sethi of Srirampur village.