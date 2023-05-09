Lightning strikes kill 3 in Nayagarh

Advertisement

Nayagarh: In an unfortunate incident, three persons including a woman were killed lightning strikes at different places under Saranakula police station limits in Odisha’s Nayagarh district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Padma Pradhan of Jakeda, Jitendra Dora of Mahulia, and Dhaneswar Parida of Bhaliadihi.

Sources said that lightning struck Padma while she was working in the field while lightning hit Dhaneswar while he was grazing his cows in the field. Likewise, Jitendra was hit by lightning while he was collecting mangoes in an orchard along with his friend.

According to reports, the trios were rushed to the district headquarters hospital for treatment. However, doctor who attended declared them brought dead.

Meanwhile, Jitendra’s friend, who was injured in the lightning strike, is currently undergoing treatment at the Godipada Public Health Centre (PHC).