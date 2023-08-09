Lightning strike kills youth in Balasore

By Subadh Nayak 0
Lighting strike kills youth in Balasore
Representational image

Balasore: In a heart-wrenching incident, a youth reportedly died infront of his father and brother after lightning struck him in Odisha’s Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bijaya Gahana, son of Sankarshan Gahana of Makanda village under the Remuna police station limits.

The lightning  stuck Bijaya while he was planting paddy saplings along with his father and brother.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the unfortunate death of Bijaya.

