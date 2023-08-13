Lightning strike kills one in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak: One person was killed after lightning struck at Tilo village under Banta block of Bhadrak district.

The deceased has been identified as Sal Khan Hansda of the same village.

According to reports, Sal had gone to the field yesterday and since then he had not returned back from work. His family members started looking for him and today morning rescued him from the middle of the field.

It is suspected that he might have been killed due to lightning strike.

Yesterday, nearly 20 female students were critical due to lightning strike in Odisha Adharsha Vidyalaya (OAV) in Garadpur block of Odisha’s Kendrapara district.

The students have rushed to the Patkura Community Health Centre. Two among the twenty students have been admitted to Kendrapara District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) as their health condition deteriorated.