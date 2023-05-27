Lightning strike ignites house, three critical in Jagatsinghpur district

Paradip: As many as three persons sustained critical injuries as their house caught fire following a lightning strike in Paradip area of Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district.

Heavy rainfall accompanied with strong lightning and thunderstorm reportedly occurred at Barihadia village of the districts late last night. One of the lightning struck the house of a woman.

As the lightning strike ignited the house, the woman along with her two of sons sustained critical burn injuries. Initially, they were admitted at the Kujang Hospital for treatment. Later, two of them were shifted to SCB Medial College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated further.