Lightning & rainfall to occur in 10 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Centre here informed that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur in 10 districts of the State today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Boudh, Nayagarh and Cuttack till 11.30 AM today,” said the weatherman in press release.