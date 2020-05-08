Lightning, Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Occur In Odisha

Light To Moderate Rainfall Likely To Occur In Odisha
representational image

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological centre here on Friday informed that thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in eight districts of the State today.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput between 3.30 PM and 6.30 PM today,” said the weatherman.

