Bhadrak : A woman died after she was being struck by lightning strike at Gelutia Bainchisahi under Bhadrak Rural police limits in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Binapani Jena of the same village.

According to reports, Binapani was bringing water from a nearby tube well when she was struck by lightning strike and sustained burn injuries.

The family members rushed her to the District Headquarters Hospital here, where doctors declared her “brought dead”.

A pal of gloom has descended among the villagers after the sad demise of the woman.