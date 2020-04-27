Lightning kills four in Odisha
Lighning strikes.

Lightning kills four in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur/Balesore: Four persons were killed after lightning struck them in two separate districts of Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, two minor brothers and their friend were killed after lightning struck them at Baunsiaguda of Nabarangpur district yesterday evening. The incident took place when they had gone to the village pond to attend nature’s call.

Related News

Odisha registers 5 more COVID19 cases; total positives rise…

Odisha: 11 IAS officers entrusted with specific…

Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102…

Noted Odia playwright, dialogue writer Bijay Mishra passes…

All of them were rushed to the district headquarter hospital for treatment, where doctor declared them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Lalit Bindhani (16), Motiram Bindhani (14) and Kadam Harijan (15).

Likewise, one Praful Behera of Babupatna village in Balasore district died after lighting struck him while he was working on his agricultural field.

You might also like
State

Odisha registers 5 more COVID19 cases; total positives rise to 108

State

Odisha: 11 IAS officers entrusted with specific responsibilities to tackle COVID…

State

Odisha: Travel history of COVID positive case No. 91 to 102 released

State

Noted Odia playwright, dialogue writer Bijay Mishra passes away

Comments
Loading...