Lightning kills four in Odisha

Nabarangpur/Balesore: Four persons were killed after lightning struck them in two separate districts of Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, two minor brothers and their friend were killed after lightning struck them at Baunsiaguda of Nabarangpur district yesterday evening. The incident took place when they had gone to the village pond to attend nature’s call.

All of them were rushed to the district headquarter hospital for treatment, where doctor declared them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Lalit Bindhani (16), Motiram Bindhani (14) and Kadam Harijan (15).

Likewise, one Praful Behera of Babupatna village in Balasore district died after lighting struck him while he was working on his agricultural field.