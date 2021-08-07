Lightning deaths in Odisha: 3 women die of lightning strike in separate places in Balasore dist

Balaosre: In a sad development as many as three women were killed due to lightning strike in Balasore district of Odisha on Saturday in separate places. Besides, three women sustained critical injury due to lightning strike and admitted to hospital.

In the first incident, a woman was killed on the spot in the Mathani village under Basta Police limits. She was hit by lightning when she was working on her paddy field this afternoon. Also, another woman sustained critical injury and was rushed to Basta hospital.

In the second case, one women was killed while two others sustained critical injury  due to lightning strike in  Sasan village under Singla Police limits in the district.

And one woman was killed while three others became critical in Baradiha village under Jaleswar Police Station due to lightning strike.

Out of the three deceased women, one is from Baradiha under Jaleswar Police limits while the other two are from Mayurbhanj district. Today afternoon it rained heavily along with thunder and lightning when these fateful incidents took place.

