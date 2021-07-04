Lightning claims 2 lives in Mahanga of Cuttack; 1 critical

Lightning strike kills people in cuttack
Cuttack: As many as two people have died while one other sustained critical injuries in a lightning strike in Mahanga of Cuttack district in Odisha on Sunday.

The incident took place at Balipadia village of Mahanga

Out of the two deceased, a woman has been identified of Balimunduli village in Oupada block at Soro has died in the lightning strike.

The critically injured person was rushed to the local hospital for immediate medical treatment.

The identity of the other deceased and injured is yet to be ascertained.

