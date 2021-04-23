Lightning And Thunderstorm Alert For 14 Districts Of Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Light Thunderstorm with Lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of Odisha today. 14 districts have been warned.

The districts in which the alert has been sounded are: Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Malkangiri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Boudh and Angul within next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strike.