Lightning and rain to occurred in these 7 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar on Friday predicted lightning and rain over as many as seven districts of Odisha.

According to the weather department , thunderstorm with lightning and Light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of district of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj and Balasore within next three hours.

People of the above mentioned districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places, said the department.

Likewise, light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Rayagada and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM of March 9, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.