Lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur over 10 districts of Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Duty Officer of Meteorological Centre here on Wednesday predicted that lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur over 10 districts of Odisha.

The Duty Officer said that light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to occur over some parts of the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sundergarh, Nabarngpur and Nayagarh within the next three hours.

People of these districts have been advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.

