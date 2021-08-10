Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning to occur in 12 districts of Odisha

Weather Alert Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of 12 districts of Odisha. This was informed by the Duty Officer of Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday.

According to the Duty Officer, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Boudh to witness light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain within the next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

