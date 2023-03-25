Light to Moderate Thunderstorm likely to affect these 3 dists within next 3 hours

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday predicted a light to moderate thundershower in some parts of three districts of Odisha. The said three districts are Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

The Meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for rain for some places in North, interior, South and coastal parts of the state on 26th March. On March 27, there may be more rain in the North and coastal Odisha. According to the weather forecast center, rain is likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal on 27th March.