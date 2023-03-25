Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Light to Moderate Thunderstorm likely to affect these 3 dists within next 3 hours

State
By Himanshu 0
Light to Moderate Thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday predicted a light to moderate thundershower in some parts of three districts of Odisha. The said three districts are Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Take a look

Elderly man critical following honey bee attack in Odisha’s Gajapati…

Nephew kills man for property in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.

The Meteorological centre has issued a yellow warning for rain for some places in North, interior, South and coastal parts of the state on 26th March. On March 27, there may be more rain in the North and coastal Odisha. According to the weather forecast center, rain is likely to occur in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Cuttack, Khorda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal on 27th March.

Himanshu 4294 news

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like
State

Girl writes +2 exam immediately after snake bite in Keonjhar

State

Odisha 5T Secretary reviews development work in Cuttack

State

Gas cylinder blast in Balasore, man succumbs to injuries

State

Hundreds of fake certificates seized from Bolangir of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.