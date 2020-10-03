Light to moderate rainfall to lash Bhubaneswar & Cuttack

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Saturday issued light to moderate rain/thundershowers warning for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the next 2-3 hours.

The Met Centre, in a bulletin, said that there will be moderate rain, thundershower with one or two intense spells of rain and thundershowers about 2-3 cms/hr.

Related News

4048 more Covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total…

Gandhi & Shastri Jayanti Celebrated at KISS & KIIT

Cuttack city reports 202 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

Miscreant snatches girl’s mobile phone, victim injured…

Due to poor visibility, the citizens of the twin cities are advised to restrict their movements as far as possible.

It is also said that the road may be slippery and there will be water logging in low lying areas and underpadd road.

You might also like
State

7th Pay Commission: Big decision for central pensioners taken; know in detail

State

COVID Home Isolation: Odisha issues SOP on use of Favipiravir tablet

State

WhatsApp users must know these amazing and special features

State

Land Grabbing Case: FIR filed against OTV MD Jagi Mangat Panda

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7