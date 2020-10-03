Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Saturday issued light to moderate rain/thundershowers warning for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the next 2-3 hours.

The Met Centre, in a bulletin, said that there will be moderate rain, thundershower with one or two intense spells of rain and thundershowers about 2-3 cms/hr.

Due to poor visibility, the citizens of the twin cities are advised to restrict their movements as far as possible.

It is also said that the road may be slippery and there will be water logging in low lying areas and underpadd road.