Light to moderate rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours, says MeT Dept

Light to moderate rainfall likely in Odisha in next 24 hours, says MeT Dept

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional Centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rainfall over several districts in Odisha during the next 24 hours.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of

Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, and dry weather very likely to prevail over

the rest districts of Odisha,” said the mid-day bulletin of the MeT Centre.

Meanwhile, light rainfall has occurred at one place over the district of Koraput and dry weather prevailed over the rest districts of the State in last 24 hours.

The Met Dept also said, dense fog has occurred at one or two places over the district of Kandhamal and shallow fog at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi and Sonepur.

Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 15.8 degree Celsius was recorded at Sonepur, the MeT Dept said.