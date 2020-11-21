Bhubaneswar : The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Saturday forecast that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at several places in Odisha during next 24 hours.

According to the said the latest bulletin of the Met Centre, “Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, Balasore, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, and at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Balangir, Cuttack, Nuapara, Nayagarh, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.”

The weather also issued a yellow weather warning for eight districts for next 24 hours.

“Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the dist of Cuttack, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Jajpur in next 24 hours,” the bulletin said issuing a yellow warning for the said districts.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places in the Staste in last 24 hours.