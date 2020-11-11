Light to moderate rain likely in Odisha for next two days

Bhubaneswar : Several places in Odisha are likely to receive ‘light to moderate’ rainfall for next two days, informed the regional meteorological centre, Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

As per the midday weather bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nuapada during next 24 hours.

The weathermen also forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati from 8.30 AM of November 12 to 8.30 AM of November 13.

Meanwhile, light rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati and Puri districts in last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, the highest maximum temperature of 33.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 14.0 degree Celsius was recorded at Sonepur in the State, said the MeT Dept.