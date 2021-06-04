Light Rain, Moderate Thunderstorm Alert To Four Districts Within Next 3 Hours In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Friday forecast light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over four districts in Odisha during the next 3 hours.

Light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light rain likely to affect some parts of Malkangiri, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj within next three hours.

The people are advised to keep a watch on the weather and not to venture outside. They have been also asked to move to safer places to protect from lightning strike.